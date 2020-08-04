Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $2.56 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,211,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 970,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,379,000 after purchasing an additional 724,851 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 968,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,053,000 after purchasing an additional 86,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 927,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. HSBC began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.96. 31,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.63. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.36.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

