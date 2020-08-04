Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. cut its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNR. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BofA Securities raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,364. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

