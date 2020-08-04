Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.7% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.33. 560,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $211.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

