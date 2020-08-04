Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.76.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,123,762. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $192.17. 51,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,612. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

