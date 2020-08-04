Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Novartis by 46.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 37.8% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.25. 1,961,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.26. The company has a market capitalization of $192.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

