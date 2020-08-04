Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. OceanFirst Financial comprises approximately 0.8% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 254.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $46,566.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $925.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 21.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.