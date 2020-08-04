Merculet Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Merculet token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $68,609.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.24 or 0.02011619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00084674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00195462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000182 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00112038 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,139,763,307 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDEX, Bilaxy, OKEx, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

