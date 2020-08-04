Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.72

Shares of Metallic Minerals Corp (CVE:MMG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 728636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 million and a PE ratio of -26.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28.

About Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG)

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver and gold deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of approximately 165.5 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Monster Mining Corp.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Metallic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.