Minereum Price Hits $0.11 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $364.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.24 or 0.02011619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00084674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00195462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000182 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00112038 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 9,667,199 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

