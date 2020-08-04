Moin (MOIN) Price Hits $0.0042

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Moin coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Moin has a market cap of $38,986.75 and approximately $271.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001762 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000382 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Moin

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,373,633 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

