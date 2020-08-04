Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,395 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 65,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 373,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,902,645. The stock has a market cap of $239.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

