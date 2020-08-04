Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 744 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.8% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 34,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 104.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $86.06. 288,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,463,430. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49, a PEG ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

