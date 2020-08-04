Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 584 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 85,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Finally, Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd now owns 37,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $292,856. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $84.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.14. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

