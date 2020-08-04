Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,277 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,589 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 103,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,740 shares of company stock valued at $22,024,427 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.84. The company had a trading volume of 359,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $113.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.