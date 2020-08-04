Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,333,000 after purchasing an additional 863,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,015,000 after purchasing an additional 385,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $829,740,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.80. 228,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.58.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

