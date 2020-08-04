Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 627,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,750. The company has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

