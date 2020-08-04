Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.96. 228,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.82.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

