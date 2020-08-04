Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,011. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37.

