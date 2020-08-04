Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $117.43. The stock had a trading volume of 483,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,471. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.83 and a 200 day moving average of $116.85. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

