Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.98.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. 1,350,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,473,916. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.