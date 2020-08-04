Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $55,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.19. 1,243,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,661. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

