Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,754. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.54. The stock had a trading volume of 454,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,515. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.00 and its 200-day moving average is $187.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

