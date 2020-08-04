Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,090,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,033,000 after buying an additional 852,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 197,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,111,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

