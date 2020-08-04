Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 594.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,415 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,966,000 after acquiring an additional 872,906 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after acquiring an additional 808,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $70,121,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.57.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.22. 72,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.35. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

