Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $53.48. 180,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,792. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.