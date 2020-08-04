Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $4.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.15. The company had a trading volume of 99,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,008. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $285.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.40 and its 200 day moving average is $249.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

