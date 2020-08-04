Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPBO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,287,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPBO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.28. 530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,707. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $38.76.

