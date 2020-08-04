Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 237.4% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

GILD traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.69. 6,550,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,510,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

