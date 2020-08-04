Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,617 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 67,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 142,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 720,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,582,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $183.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.