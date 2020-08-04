Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.04. 283,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,677,792. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

