Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,035 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,792 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.49. 88,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,680. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

