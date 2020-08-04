Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.0% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 258,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,542. The stock has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

