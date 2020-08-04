Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 21,171 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,171 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,708,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,264,000 after buying an additional 358,888 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,160,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after buying an additional 356,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 714,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,525,000 after buying an additional 40,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 87,770 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,952,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 111,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $44.42.

