Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 108.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 52.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.17. 113,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,168. The stock has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.73. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

