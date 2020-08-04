Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in General Mills by 3.9% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in General Mills by 27.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in General Mills by 4.7% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.87. 147,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,491. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

