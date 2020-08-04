Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 781.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.54. The company had a trading volume of 256,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

