MonetaryUnit Market Cap Reaches $1.46 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittylicious. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $1,202.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 42.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00018872 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004156 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004084 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 197,276,548 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittylicious and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.