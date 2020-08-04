Monroe Capital (MRCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. On average, analysts expect Monroe Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRCC stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRCC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

