Myriad Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $17,425.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,743,564,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

