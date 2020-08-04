NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. New Street Research raised NetEase from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $422.20.
Shares of NTES stock traded up $7.63 on Monday, hitting $476.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $445.58 and its 200-day moving average is $370.80. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $503.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in NetEase by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 25,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.
