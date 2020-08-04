NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. New Street Research raised NetEase from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $422.20.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $7.63 on Monday, hitting $476.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $445.58 and its 200-day moving average is $370.80. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $503.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in NetEase by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 25,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

