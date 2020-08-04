NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NASDAQ:PFHD traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $11.53. 209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,017. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.80.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, CEO Daniel R. Sheehan acquired 4,700 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.