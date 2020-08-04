Next Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Next Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,069,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,313. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

