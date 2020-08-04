Next Capital Management LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,541,000 after buying an additional 2,029,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after buying an additional 1,711,080 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,852 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,259,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,561,723. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.