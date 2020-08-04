Next Capital Management LLC Sells 9,498 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 51,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.70. 366,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,542,602. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.