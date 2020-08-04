NexWave Capital Partners LLC Makes New $442,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up about 0.7% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

BATS:ITB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.88. 1,915,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

