NexWave Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Empire State Realty Trust accounts for about 0.2% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of ESRT traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,357. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.