NexWave Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Retail Opportunity Investments accounts for 0.3% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 101,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,559. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.27. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

