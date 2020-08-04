NexWave Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,789,484. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

