NexWave Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,200 Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Spotify accounts for 0.5% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Spotify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Spotify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,653. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.36 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $299.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Guggenheim lowered Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Spotify from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.74.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.