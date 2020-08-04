Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Sets New 12-Month High at $206.76

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $206.76 and last traded at $206.33, with a volume of 2733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nice from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded Nice from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.64.

Get Nice alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Nice by 237.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Nice by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.